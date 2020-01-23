Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,413. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.39.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

