Sterling Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 2,371,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

