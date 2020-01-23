STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

