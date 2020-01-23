STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 506,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,817. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

