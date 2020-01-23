Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 23rd (ABT, ALLY, B, DAI, DT, DWS, HOT, MRK, NFLX, NOEJ)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 23rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Nomura from $34.00 to $36.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €127.00 ($147.67) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $99.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $112.00 to $102.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $57.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $83.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $81.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Loop Capital to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Nomura from $106.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

