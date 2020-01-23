Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 23rd (RSTGF, RTIX, RTOKY, RTOXY, RUN, RUSHA, RWEOY, RYAM, SATS, SBGL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 23rd:

Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Restaurant Group PLC alerts:

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $117.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.