Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 23rd (IRCP, JELD, PARR, PBPB, PEGA, PIRS, PLT, PRGS, RICOY, RTMVY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

