Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 36,713 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 18,374,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,461. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

