Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after buying an additional 650,900 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after buying an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after buying an additional 94,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 299,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 25,955,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

