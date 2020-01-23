Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,745 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,664,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SCHP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. 1,340,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

