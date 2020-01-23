Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $541.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,172. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.80 and a twelve month high of $544.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

