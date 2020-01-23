Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.29. 1,585,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

