Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 690,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,893. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

