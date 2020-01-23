Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,097 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,850,000 after purchasing an additional 298,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,580,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 4,458,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.