Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.78. 978,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

