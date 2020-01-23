Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

VIGI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,607. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.