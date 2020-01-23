Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $635,274.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Huobi and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Liqui, Upbit, CoinTiger, IDAX, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io, ABCC, Huobi, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

