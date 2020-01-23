Storm Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Bancor Network and WazirX. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $734,187.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Coinnest, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Upbit, WazirX, Binance, IDEX, Bitbns, YoBit, Coinrail and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

