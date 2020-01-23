Stralem & Co. Inc. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

