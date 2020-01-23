Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,174 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $303.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $239.58 and a 1-year high of $305.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.