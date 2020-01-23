Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 4,505 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.16% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

