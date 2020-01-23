Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 4,972 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.