Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 317.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,368,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $146.90 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $148.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

