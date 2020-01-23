Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

