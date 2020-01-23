Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

