Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NEE stock opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average of $227.83. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

