Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.95 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

