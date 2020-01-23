Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $96.47 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

