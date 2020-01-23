Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

