Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 27,698 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

