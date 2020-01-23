Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 4,339 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

