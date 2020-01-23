Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 6,019 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

