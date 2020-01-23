Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 9.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $183.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.