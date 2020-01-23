Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 151,028.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 756,653 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 346,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 108,276 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

