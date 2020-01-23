Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $14.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

EFA stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

