Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232,093 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

