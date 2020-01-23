Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $170.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

