Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,655,000 after buying an additional 608,445 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

