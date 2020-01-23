Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 915,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,676,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,222,000 after purchasing an additional 79,136 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $52.60 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

