Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,135 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

