Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 6,178 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

SPDW opened at $31.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

