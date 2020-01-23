Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.