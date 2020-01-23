Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $106.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4607 per share. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

