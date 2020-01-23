Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 26,360 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

