StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) One Day Volume Hits $162.00

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded down 70.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $70,964.00 and $162.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands Masternode alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00085066 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,808,165 coins. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Masternode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands Masternode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.