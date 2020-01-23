StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $408,150.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,660,565,572 coins and its circulating supply is 16,247,371,218 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, BiteBTC, Graviex, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

