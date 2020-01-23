Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $14.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average is $211.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

