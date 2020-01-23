Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Posts Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBI remained flat at $$21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.25. Sturgis Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sturgis Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

