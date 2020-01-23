Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 6.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.16. 508,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

