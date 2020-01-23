Successful Portfolios LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,783,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,895.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 994,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.